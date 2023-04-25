Create New Account
UNA MUJER CABALGA LA BESTIA: APÉNDICE E: Papas herejes, la Biblia y Galileo
The Berean Call
Published 16 hours ago

Título en inglés: “A Woman Rides the Beast”


Como hemos visto, la herejía resulta en la excomunión automática. Incluso un papa hereje, si no fuera restaurado al arrepentirse de sus herejías, rompería la línea de la supuesta sucesión apostólica desde Pedro. Como se ha mostrado, muchos papas fueron acusados de herejía por otros papas y por concilios, y varios fueron excomulgados formalmente.


El papa Adriano VI (1522-1523), quien personalmente declaró al papa Celestino III (1191-1198) como hereje, afirmó que Juan XXII era sólo otro en la larga línea de papas herejes.


catholicspanishdave huntberean calla woman rides the beast

