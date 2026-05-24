UTILITY BILLS OUT OF CONTROL! WA, OR & CA Families Crushed While Utilities Make BILLIONS

Washington families are opening utility bills of $700, $800, and even $1,000. But is this just bad weather and market volatility, or is something bigger happening across the West Coast?

In this episode of Left Coast News, we follow the money trail behind skyrocketing power bills in Washington, Oregon, and California. We break down Puget Sound Energy's record profits, multi-million-dollar CEO compensation packages, climate mandates, data center power demand, utility commission approvals, and the growing burden being placed on working families.

You'll see how Washington's Climate Commitment Act, Clean Energy Transformation Act, Oregon's clean-energy mandates, and California's wildfire mitigation policies are all contributing to rising costs while investor-owned utilities continue posting massive profits.

From Seattle to Portland to Sacramento, the pattern looks remarkably similar: higher rates, bigger utility spending, guaranteed returns, and taxpayers left holding the bill.





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