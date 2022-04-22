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Ep. 686 – ‘After School Satan Clubs’ Popping Up In Elementary Schools Across The Country
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121 views • April 22, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with after school clubs, as Pennsylvania and other states are welcoming ‘Satan Clubs’ for elementary-aged children to attend.
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🇺🇸 Support The Show! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
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