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Deleted video **Emergency Florida to make vaccines mandatory? Check this bill out
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394 views • June 24, 2021
The Florida Governor DeSantis secretly slipped the clause of mandatory vaccination into his anti vaccine passports bill and signed it on 05/03/2021.
the original link (deleted) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B6NLvwWPA8
**Emergency Florida to make vaccines mandatory? Check this bill out
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006/BillText/er/PDF
the original link (deleted) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9B6NLvwWPA8
**Emergency Florida to make vaccines mandatory? Check this bill out
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006
https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006/BillText/er/PDF
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