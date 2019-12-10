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ANOINTED SALVATION PRAYER YAHUSHUA Leads Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu to pray to help millions of souls! (Prophecy 147)
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54 views • December 10, 2019
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
This is an emotional Prayer and a prayer that has not been redone in 25 years.
I saw an open vision of three men to start with, and I personally know them and there was a crowd of people behind them. One of them is the ex-co-leader (Ezra/Caleb) who is in this video and this is the way he must pray.
YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH gave me the words to show what repentance is. It's done with tears and with sorrow. This is your last chance and this is a last chance Ministry. The great tribulation is almost here, what will you do? Today is your day of salvation, tomorrow may be too late (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Ezra, do that public video proving that you are a man that knows how to repent and walk in humility and rebuke the reprobates that are surrounding you.
There is a beautiful video coming soon. Please look forward to it, it will also be on YT when it’s done.
This is a last chance ministry I was a last chancer also, you will understand when you read my testimony. Have u made your peace with the HOLY TRINITY ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH? What if this is your last breath? The choice is yours.
Scriptures
Romans 3:23
for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God
Luke 6:46
“Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do what I tell you?
John 14:15
“If you love me, you will keep my commandments.”
Matthew 7:13-14
Go in through the narrow gate, because the gate to hell is wide and the road that leads to it is easy, and there are many who travel it. But the gate to life is narrow and the way that leads to it is hard, and there are few people who find it.
Romans 10:10
For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.
Matthew 23:33
"You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?”
Matthew 13:49-50
So it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come out and separate the evil from the righteous and throw them into the fiery furnace. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
James 2:19
You believe that there is one GOD. You do well. Even the demons believe and tremble!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
This is an emotional Prayer and a prayer that has not been redone in 25 years.
I saw an open vision of three men to start with, and I personally know them and there was a crowd of people behind them. One of them is the ex-co-leader (Ezra/Caleb) who is in this video and this is the way he must pray.
YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH gave me the words to show what repentance is. It's done with tears and with sorrow. This is your last chance and this is a last chance Ministry. The great tribulation is almost here, what will you do? Today is your day of salvation, tomorrow may be too late (2 Corinthians 6:2).
Ezra, do that public video proving that you are a man that knows how to repent and walk in humility and rebuke the reprobates that are surrounding you.
There is a beautiful video coming soon. Please look forward to it, it will also be on YT when it’s done.
This is a last chance ministry I was a last chancer also, you will understand when you read my testimony. Have u made your peace with the HOLY TRINITY ABBA YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH and the PRECIOUS RUACH HA KODESH? What if this is your last breath? The choice is yours.
Scriptures
Romans 3:23
for all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God
Luke 6:46
“Why do you call me ‘Lord, Lord,’ and not do what I tell you?
John 14:15
“If you love me, you will keep my commandments.”
Matthew 7:13-14
Go in through the narrow gate, because the gate to hell is wide and the road that leads to it is easy, and there are many who travel it. But the gate to life is narrow and the way that leads to it is hard, and there are few people who find it.
Romans 10:10
For it is with your heart that you believe and are justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.
Matthew 23:33
"You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape being condemned to hell?”
Matthew 13:49-50
So it will be at the end of the age. The angels will come out and separate the evil from the righteous and throw them into the fiery furnace. In that place there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth.
James 2:19
You believe that there is one GOD. You do well. Even the demons believe and tremble!
****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAHUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
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