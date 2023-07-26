Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Nigel Farage reacts to NatWest boss Alison Rose resigning over Coutts account row
channel image
MEGA (Make Earth Great Again)
87 Subscribers
32 views
Published Yesterday

The CEO of NatWest Group, Dame Alison Rose, has resigned with immediate effect after admitting a ‘serious error of judgement’ in discussing confidential details of

Nigel Farage’s bank account with a senior BBC journalist. Nigel Farage reacts to the resignation, saying, 'frankly, I think the whole board needs to go'.

Keywords
nwonew world ordertyrannynigel faragegreat resetnatwestalison rose resigning

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket