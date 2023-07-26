Nigel Farage reacts to NatWest boss Alison Rose resigning over Coutts account row

The CEO of NatWest Group, Dame Alison Rose, has resigned with immediate effect after admitting a ‘serious error of judgement’ in discussing confidential details of
Nigel Farage’s bank account with a senior BBC journalist.
Nigel Farage reacts to the resignation, saying, 'frankly, I think the whole board needs to go'.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.