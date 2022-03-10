© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Patient Who Escaped From A Chilean Hospital -“They're Drugging And Killing People Inside."
Follow
4
Share
Report
362 views • March 10, 2022
This is a patient who escaped from a Chilean hospital "Luis Tisné Brousse" and shouts in despair trying to get a ride to a specific street bc he has no car. He claimed he only went in to the emergency for a gallbladder check but that “They're drugging and killing people inside." So he just took off! Other people are trying to hide him from hospital staff that may come after him.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.