Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - October 11, 2024

Episode 2398 - does a lower level of vitamin D cause slower healing in children? -Who do your mitochondria cells come from? -why Is Obama throwing rocks at Trump? -Are people betting on the elections? -From now on will the flu shot have to be tested? -What laws need to be repealed? This is an important segment! -Is the American diet targeting children with toxic foods to get them addicted? -Thieves stealing cars by getting key fob signals. -Gaslighting with food prices. Prices are going up not down. -Were preschool teachers giving sleeping stickers to kids? Today's show is excellent!