EP 2528-6PM RNC Collected $220 Mil In Legal Fees; Didn't Fight For Trump; WHERE DID THE MONEY GO?

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Special Guest: Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times! Clay Clark is a member of the Forbes Business Coach Council, an Amazon best-selling author and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has hit #1 on the iTunes charts in the category of business 6 times … https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/ https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
Special Guest: Representative Mark Finchem was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in West Michigan. He served 21-years with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, first as a firefighter/paramedic, then as a law enforcement officer. https://votefinchem.com/ https://fightback.network/
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