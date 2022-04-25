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“If we keep on this path, Europe can explode”: Anne-Laure Bonnel in new interview (MIRRORED)
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823 views • April 25, 2022
“If we keep on this path, Europe can explode”: Anne-Laure Bonnel in new interview (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tom at:-
https://youtu.be/Z6e4kq-GlM4
Anne-Laure Bonnel talks to André Bercoff from Radio Sud, about the war, Europe, Biden, and the possibilities for peace. Vive la France. Merci. (I just added translated English CC).
Original video (French):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTACxbfaDXk
ALSO BY ANNE-LAURE BONNEL:
“Donbass” (documentary, 2016, English subtitles):
https://youtu.be/bN68OfFKaWs
“Silence dans le Haut-Karabakh” (documentary, 2020, French only)
https://vimeo.com/683237694
About Azov attacking civilians in Mariupol:
https://youtu.be/6Hc-50-su4Y
About journalism intimidation in the Ukraine:
https://youtu.be/NxgczxfVoyU
About shelling in Donbass:
https://youtu.be/4hRkU7BFSl8
About French media’s silence:
https://youtu.be/LkbUS2vKCI0
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tom at:-
https://youtu.be/Z6e4kq-GlM4
Anne-Laure Bonnel talks to André Bercoff from Radio Sud, about the war, Europe, Biden, and the possibilities for peace. Vive la France. Merci. (I just added translated English CC).
Original video (French):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zTACxbfaDXk
ALSO BY ANNE-LAURE BONNEL:
“Donbass” (documentary, 2016, English subtitles):
https://youtu.be/bN68OfFKaWs
“Silence dans le Haut-Karabakh” (documentary, 2020, French only)
https://vimeo.com/683237694
About Azov attacking civilians in Mariupol:
https://youtu.be/6Hc-50-su4Y
About journalism intimidation in the Ukraine:
https://youtu.be/NxgczxfVoyU
About shelling in Donbass:
https://youtu.be/4hRkU7BFSl8
About French media’s silence:
https://youtu.be/LkbUS2vKCI0
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