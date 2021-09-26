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Dr. Michael Yeadon: "Lo que creo que harán es cometer un asesinato en masa"
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41 views • September 26, 2021
Subtitulado al español por FLC @ Frotando la Costumbre.
Este es un extracto del episodio 8 de Covid1(9/11) Narratives Intertwined, del medio de prensa Off Guardian, donde entrevistan al Dr. Michael Yeadon, ex vicepresidente de Pfizer y quien estuvo cargo del área de investigación sobre alergias y respiración en esa farmacéutica.
Clarito el Doc.
Emitido el 14 de septiembre del 2021 en el canal de Odysee de Off Guardian:
https://odysee.com/@offguardian:2
Yeadon en la web de Off Guardian:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/07/20/watch-perspectives-on-the-pandemic-16/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/07/halt-vaccine-passports/
Este es un extracto del episodio 8 de Covid1(9/11) Narratives Intertwined, del medio de prensa Off Guardian, donde entrevistan al Dr. Michael Yeadon, ex vicepresidente de Pfizer y quien estuvo cargo del área de investigación sobre alergias y respiración en esa farmacéutica.
Clarito el Doc.
Emitido el 14 de septiembre del 2021 en el canal de Odysee de Off Guardian:
https://odysee.com/@offguardian:2
Yeadon en la web de Off Guardian:
https://off-guardian.org/2021/07/20/watch-perspectives-on-the-pandemic-16/
https://off-guardian.org/2021/05/07/halt-vaccine-passports/
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