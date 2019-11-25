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Serious AMERICAN Delinquencies Subprime Auto Loans!!!
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117 views • November 25, 2019
WOW ! Serious auto-loan delinquencies – auto loans that are 90 days or more past due – in the third quarter of 2019, after an amazing trajectory, reached a historic high of $62 billion, according to data from the New York Fed today:
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