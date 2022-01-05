© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is virus?
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • January 05, 2022
Someone uploaded this flipped to the side. I fixed it and reuploaded. This is an alternative view to the germ theory of disease and proposed decades ago by a number of medical experts and practicioners before the allopathic medicine took over. Worth considering.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.