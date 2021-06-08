Operation Crimson Mist | Mind Controlled Zombies - A Science To Fear

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https://www.targetedjustice.com/next-gen-microwave-weapon.html
pmda.go.jp - Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, essentially Japan's FDA https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20210212001/672212000_30300AMX00231_I100_1.pdf
https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml
GOV Docs of 2002 Reveal 20 Year Plan To ‘Alter Evolution’ With Nanotechnology (TLAV)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAl1E24UTSny/
Newsbender for full interview 5g MI5 whistleblower - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPkkFNZ_SzAJlAq3dKkbIw
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Russ Brown