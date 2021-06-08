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Operation Crimson Mist | Mind Controlled Zombies - A Science To Fear
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2922 views • June 08, 2021
A follow up on Rwanda genocide

https://www.targetedjustice.com/next-gen-microwave-weapon.html

pmda.go.jp - Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, essentially Japan's FDA https://www.pmda.go.jp/drugs/2021/P20210212001/672212000_30300AMX00231_I100_1.pdf

https://educate-yourself.org/cn/americanmcinbaghdad29may03.shtml

GOV Docs of 2002 Reveal 20 Year Plan To ‘Alter Evolution’ With Nanotechnology (TLAV)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UAl1E24UTSny/

Newsbender for full interview 5g MI5 whistleblower - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYPkkFNZ_SzAJlAq3dKkbIw

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Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/RRGHVSUTbt5T/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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