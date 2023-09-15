Create New Account
Rosh Hashana 2023 - The Edge of Tomorrow
The Appearance
End Time News Report 9.15


PUTIN, KIM JONG-UN MEETING

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/15/vladimir-putin-kim-jong-un-summit-russia-north-korea-meeting-five-things


GLOBAL TAKEOVER ADVANCES TO FINAL STAGES

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/09/15/global-takeover-final-stages.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20230915&foDate=false&mid=DM1464059&rid=1912167447


ALL EYES ON W.H.O. - THEY'RE TRYING TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/09/15/the-who-take-over-the-world.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20230915&foDate=false&mid=DM1464059&rid=1912167447


MAYRA FLORES INTERVIEW

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2023/09/12/mayra-flores-interview-exclusive-n2628124


HIDDEN MICROPHONES ARE SPYING ON AMERICANS

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-08-adl-hidden-microphones-spy-americans-toxic-speech.html


mRNA VACCINES NOW HEADED FOR SHRIMP

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/09/14/shrimp-mrna-vaccine.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20230914&foDate=false&mid=DM1463565&rid=1911108833


BERKEY WATER FILTERS SUES EPA

https://support.berkeywater.com/press-release-berkey-water-filters-sues-the-epa/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

