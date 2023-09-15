Rosh Hashana 2023 - The Edge of Tomorrow

End Time News Report 9.15
Please give a thumbs up if you enjoyed the program
PUTIN, KIM JONG-UN MEETING
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/sep/15/vladimir-putin-kim-jong-un-summit-russia-north-korea-meeting-five-things
GLOBAL TAKEOVER ADVANCES TO FINAL STAGES
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/09/15/global-takeover-final-stages.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20230915&foDate=false&mid=DM1464059&rid=1912167447
ALL EYES ON W.H.O. - THEY'RE TRYING TO TAKE OVER THE WORLD
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/09/15/the-who-take-over-the-world.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20230915&foDate=false&mid=DM1464059&rid=1912167447
MAYRA FLORES INTERVIEW
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2023/09/12/mayra-flores-interview-exclusive-n2628124
HIDDEN MICROPHONES ARE SPYING ON AMERICANS
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-09-08-adl-hidden-microphones-spy-americans-toxic-speech.html
mRNA VACCINES NOW HEADED FOR SHRIMP
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2023/09/14/shrimp-mrna-vaccine.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20230914&foDate=false&mid=DM1463565&rid=1911108833
BERKEY WATER FILTERS SUES EPA
https://support.berkeywater.com/press-release-berkey-water-filters-sues-the-epa/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Augusto on Odysee...
https://odysee.com/@TheAppearance:5?view=content
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.