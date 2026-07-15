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Daniel Davis Interview with Mike Adams: Iran War Escalation and the Strait of Hormuz Crisis
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3630 views • 3 days ago

To learn more, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@DanielDavisDeepDive


Stay informed on current events, visit www.NaturalNews.com


- Iranian Attack and Initial Reactions (0:01)

- Mike Adams' Analysis and Concerns (1:24)

- Asymmetry of the Conflict and U.S. Military Strategy (3:29)

- Long-Term Effects and Downstream Consequences (5:49)

- Breaking News and Immediate Concerns (8:23)

- Impact on Global Energy Supply (19:57)

- Fertilizer Scarcity and Food Security (28:54)

- Manufacturing and Infrastructure Disruption (37:54)

- Geopolitical Implications and Future Outlook (40:05)

- Call to Action and Final Thoughts (47:27)


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