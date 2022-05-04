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Seth Keshel Presents Voting Integrity Manifesto: 10 Bullets to Ending Election Fraud
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Stew Peters Show.
Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Roe V Wade is going to go! Seth Keshel joins The Stew Peters Show to talk about what the overturn of Roe V. Wade means for us, and our future children here in America! Seth also details a comprehensive 10 bullet point plan to end the fraud in our election system, and set the country back on the right track, as a Constitutional Republic.
Subscribe to the retired Army Captain's substack here:
https://skeshel.substack.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13f27y-seth-keshel-presents-voting-integrity-manifesto-10-bullets-to-ending-electi.html
Hey Hey! Ho Ho! Roe V Wade is going to go! Seth Keshel joins The Stew Peters Show to talk about what the overturn of Roe V. Wade means for us, and our future children here in America! Seth also details a comprehensive 10 bullet point plan to end the fraud in our election system, and set the country back on the right track, as a Constitutional Republic.
Subscribe to the retired Army Captain's substack here:
https://skeshel.substack.com/
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13f27y-seth-keshel-presents-voting-integrity-manifesto-10-bullets-to-ending-electi.html
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