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MUST WATCH!!!'The Spike Protein Is Nothing More Than Graphene Inside Your Body And Spiking You'- Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez
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3637 views • July 10, 2021
In this interview, Dr. Martínez explains that the pandemic must be treated from an engineering point of view and not only from a health point of view since it was discovered that vaccines contain graphene oxide (https://t.me/OrwellCity/87), but experts in the area of electromagnetism must also be brought in to understand how to deal with what we are experiencing.
Vaccination vials contain graphene oxide:
—Pfizer
(https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html)—AstraZeneca
Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
Vaccination vials contain graphene oxide:
—Pfizer
(https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/vaccination-vial-analysis-explained.html)—AstraZeneca
Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/the-spike-protein-is-graphene-oxide.html
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