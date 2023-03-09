PFIZER CEO THREATENS THE WORLD WITH NEW VIRUS....

SOURCE : Alien Wars and Stranger than fiction News
Pfizer CEO threatens world with new v!ru$
As I told you already , God revealed it in the dream already [email protected] Bird Flu v!ru$ [email protected]@m- demic is coming , this is Much worse with more deadly magic potion 🧪 the [email protected]
They can tell lies to sheeples with this fake [email protected] thing after CON-v!d with [email protected] b!rd flu because it’s just regular flu, influenza or cold with the same - exactly symptoms to make sheeples think
, the [email protected]@ndem!c is real deal !
As I warned you already , related with this, they can tell more lies to inject the chickens with MRN-A injection and kill more chicken and eggs farms , because more people eat egg, this deadly magic potion 🧪 [email protected] become less effective to injure and kill the sheeples
You’ve got to pay attention now all Over the stores, business buildings , they install DEW (Direct Energy Weapon) to make you sick and kill you !
Many people think they are security cameras, but they are not!
These things : DEW and Cell tower or 5G tower , WIFI EMF attacks , Blue purple street lights and LED lights at home, work place etc , the symptoms like Flu , CON-V!D and Avian bird flu , that’s why they can fool the sheeples , they got CON-v!d and B!rd Flu to put fear on them and take make them to take more bioweapon the poison [email protected]@@b to kill them faster, create human hybrids or cyborgs and zombie !
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.