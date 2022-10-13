Here is a way to reunite whatever country you live in now and bring back democracy.

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with Silvain Henry, an inventor and Biochemist who has build a community of more than 26,000 awake individuals who are rebuilding a human based community in cities across Canada. We speak about the current threats including; unsafe jabs, censorship, financial collapse and how to exit from the toxic Big Pharma matrix. We discuss practical solutions for each area and ways to stay resilient and inspire each other as we undertake this exciting journey to take back our humanity and health away from totalitarian central control and reclaim community and freedom.

