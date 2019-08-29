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From Babylon to a United Europe
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350 views • August 29, 2019
The ancient Babylonians had an almost symbiotic relationship between religion and government that lasted for millennia. Yet it can be found even to this day as it bubbles away almost unnoticed under the banner of a united Europe.
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