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Russian Pranksters: We Tricked Bernie Sanders into KGB Ritual with ‘Greta Thunberg’
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45 views • February 14, 2020
by Kristina Wong | 13 Feb 2020
A pair of Russian YouTubers claim that they have nabbed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in another prank call from a pair posing as Greta Thunberg and her father, according to their latest video.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/13/bernie-sanders-russian-pranksters-greta-thunberg/
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A pair of Russian YouTubers claim that they have nabbed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in another prank call from a pair posing as Greta Thunberg and her father, according to their latest video.
Source: https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/02/13/bernie-sanders-russian-pranksters-greta-thunberg/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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