FULL SHOW: New COVID Vaccine Study Reveals Increased Risk Of Heart Problems And Neurological Disorders After Each Dose

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Major vaccine news is hitting the airwaves as every study is revealing not only do the covid vaccines not provide any protection from infection or spread, it is causing major heart problems, neurological problems and even death. Though Anthony Fauci is stepping down from his role in government, Owen Shroyer and Del Bigtree ask why he is waiting until December. Cara Castronuova joins with an exclusive story on a January 6th Defendants court case. Alex Stein joins for an exclusive response to Dave Portnoy. Owen explains how the story of an Amish Farm being raided by the feds should concern every American.