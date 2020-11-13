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That they all might be damned who believed not the truth (BLUE BEAM AND SOUND BEAM)
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89 views • November 13, 2020
NOVETO company exposing the tech here very "interesting name"
veto meaning link:
https://www.bing.com/search?q=veto&;search=&form=QBLH&sp=-1&pq=veto&sc=8-4&qs=n&sk=&cvid=6E6721EE491C42ADB6316C444993E02F

2Th 2:7 For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way.
2Th 2:8 And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming:
2Th 2:9 Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders,
2Th 2:10 And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
2Th 2:11 And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie:
2Th 2:12 That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.
Keywords
deceptionliedelusionblue beamgreat delusionno vetosound beamdevils whisper
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