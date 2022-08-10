And We Know 8.9.2022 ALWAYS 10 steps ahead! The RAID! Coverup FEAR mongering We watch and LAUGH! Awake yet PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Nothing like a small FBI raid to hit the Mainstream media and take our eyes off of other things. The timing is amazing! The theories behind it are interesting… whenever the MSM talks, we should look at it through the lens of those who control the earth. Let’s take a look.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1fdukx-8.9.22-video-always-10-steps-ahead-the-raid-coverup-we-watch-and-laugh-awak.html