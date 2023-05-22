https://gettr.com/post/p2hmzvbcda0
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
中共特务以虚假身份注册100多个社交媒体账号，由同一个人掌管所有账户，发布虚假信息，专门诋毁郭文贵先生。
CCP agents registered more than 100 social media accounts under false identities, with the same person in charge of all accounts, and posted false information specifically to discredit Miles Guo.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
#nfsc #takedowntheccp
@officialdvs7 @NFSCSpeaks @s7gril
@mosenglish @moschinese
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.