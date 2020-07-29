General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, INSURRECTION BEFORE THE ELECTION 7/27/20

Coming into the month of September two crucial things must happen for the U.S. and the world to survive and avoid collapse, chaos, and war. One is that indictments must be forthcoming on the attempted coup against the U.S. President. Two is that the meeting being organized by Putin in September of the Permanent five members of the U.N. Security Council takes place. Those nations are the U.S., China, Russia, United Kingdom, and France. It is the dialogue of these nations which is necessary to break the power of the International New World Order elite in order to properly deal with the economic, financial, COVID-19 crisis, and the increasing danger of war.



On Thursday, at 8:00 AM Pacific time, William Binney is having with us an international press conference to break the fraud of the Russia hack of the DNC emails that is at the center of the Russiagate and the fraud that Russia interfered with the U.S. elections. If the international press picks it up, it could go a long way to laying the foundations for defeating the ongoing coup against President Trump.



In September it can be expected that the economic conditions will dramatically worsen globally. The British at the center of the coup against Trump have indicated earlier that they could "pull the plug" on the stock market and blame it on the President to bring in a dementia puppet Joe Biden. When "plug is finally pulled" a five power meeting of major nations would be the only way to put in a new financial architecture that benefits nations and allows them to economically develop out of the crisis.