Supreme Court Power Grab! How Judges Stole Your Constitution

John Taylor smacked down Chief Justice John Marshall - who followed Alexander Hamilton’s playbook to twist the meaning of words - like the necessary and proper clause - to support a national bank. Taylor called it “construction,” and saw a catastrophe coming. He was no mere critic. He was prophetic.
Path to Liberty: July 23, 2025