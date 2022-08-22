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WEF Announce Recruitment of ‘Information Trolls’ To Control and Police the Narrative on Social Media
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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135 views • August 22, 2022

As per newspunch.com : The World Economic Forum (WEF) has announced it has recruited hundreds of thousands of “information warriors” to control the internet, policing social media and forums for “misinformation” and conspiracy content which will then be systematically shut down.


Related video:


REMOTE CONTROL KILLERS: LADY DIANA, HASTINGS, WALKER AND NOW ANNE HECHE WERE ALL 'DRIVEN' TO DEATH

https://www.bitchute.com/video/tf88ylUyiLwo/


Related links:


https://twitter.com/BernieSpofforth/status/1560216089086332930


https://newspunch.com/wef-announce-recruitment-of-information-warriors-to-control-the-narrative-on-social-media/


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