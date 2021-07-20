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OBEDIENCE vs. DISOBEDIENCE, Mark 11:13-14; 1 Samuel 15:22-23; Rev 3:1-3, 20210711
First Century Gospel Church HQ
First Century Gospel Church HQ
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265 views • July 20, 2021

FCG Sermon: Obedience vs. Disobedience,

Mark 11:13-14; Matt 21:18-20; 1 Samuel 15:22-23; Revelation 3:1-3, Mark 11:13-14

Sunday, July 11, 2021

1 Samuel 15:22-23 KJV)

22 And Samuel said, Hath the Lord as great delight in burnt offerings and sacrifices, as in obeying the voice of the Lord? Behold, to obey is better than sacrifice, and to hearken than the fat of rams.

23 For rebellion is as the sin of witchcraft, and stubbornness is as iniquity and idolatry. Because thou hast rejected the word of the Lord, he hath also rejected thee from being king. Amen!

And unto the angel of the church in Sardis write; These things saith he that hath the seven Spirits of God, and the seven stars; I know thy works, that thou hast a name that thou livest, and art dead.

2 Be watchful, and strengthen the things which remain, that are ready to die: for I have not found thy works perfect before God.

3 Remember therefore how thou hast received and heard, and hold fast, and repent. If therefore thou shalt not watch, I will come on thee as a thief, and thou shalt not know what hour I will come upon thee. Amen!

Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST.

Contact us: [email protected].

GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!

Keywords
eternal lifeheavenjesussinchristianreligionfaithfalsewitchcraftrepentrebellionlordrealtruerelationshiphopefruitjudgmentidolatryobediencedisobediencegenuinesubstanceauthenticholy scriptures
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