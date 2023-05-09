Coming mNRA vaccines through your food?

Four simple steps listed in order to protect yourself from getting inadvertently "vaccinated" if you have stood firm and never received the "kill shot:"
1. Contact your congressmen/women/they/them/he/she/shim/whatever to vote for bills requiring disclosure on packaging if there is mNRA in the product.
2. Eat organic.
3. Buy from trusted local farmers.
4. Grow your own food.
