Coming mNRA vaccines through your food?
PJ Glassey
Published a day ago

Four simple steps listed in order to protect yourself from getting inadvertently "vaccinated" if you have stood firm and never received the "kill shot:"

1. Contact your congressmen/women/they/them/he/she/shim/whatever to vote for bills requiring disclosure on packaging if there is mNRA in the product.

2. Eat organic.

3. Buy from trusted local farmers.

4. Grow your own food.  

Keywords
foodvaccinemnra

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
