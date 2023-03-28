Hazardous Materials Spilled After Another Derailment! 70-car Train Derails in North Dakota

- A 70-car train hauling hazardous materials derailed in North Dakota late Sunday, according to local reports.The Canadian Pacific train derailed around 11:15 p.m. about a mile southeast of Wyndmere in Richland County, Valley News Live reported. No injuries were reported.

Officials said 31 of the 70 cars derailed, with some leaking petroleum used in the making of asphalt, according to the report.

