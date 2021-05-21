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El Secreto de Nosotros
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11 views • May 21, 2021
La clase oligarca esta eufóricamente comprando todo lo inmobiliario. Los bancos también, vienen con todo, comprando todo lo que puedan por que saben que cuando se caiga el sistema financiero, lo mas importante será tener bienes inmuebles y rentárselos a las masas pobres.
Video Publicado en Youtube el 12 de mayo de 2021
Video Publicado en Youtube el 12 de mayo de 2021
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