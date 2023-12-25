Create New Account
Hans Trooper sings Big City Nights
Hans Trooper
Published Yesterday

Hi my name is Hans Trooper, and I sang this cool song from the famous hard rock band Scorpions, and the boys in the bar really loved me, they wanted an encore, they wanted me to sing another song and to dance on that stage all night long.


This is a Culture and Life video.


Notice to the losers in Quebec or anywhere else, who write hateful comments, or any other comments, in the comments section of my videos,  I DO NOT READ ANY COMMENTS ANYMORE, FROM ANYONE, I DO NOT READ YOUR COMMENTS, YOU ARE IGNORED, AND GET LOST. 


Comment and notice written by me ; Hans Trooper 

Tous droits réservés Hans Trooper 2011 ©.

musiccowboysingerdancerhanshanstrooperhans trooperkaraoke singerchanteur karaokeslim cowboybig city nightsscorpions rock band

