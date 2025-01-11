RFK JR TALKS WITH IRON MIKE TYSON ☤🥊 ABOUT THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Wide Awake Media - RFK Jr: Big Pharma is "making $60 billion a year selling us vaccines, but they're making $500 billion a year selling the remedies for the injuries caused by vaccines".
"This is a really great business plan for these companies. You make people sick and then you sell them the lifetime cure."
Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1877989064596463990
Thumbnail: https://nextnewsnetwork.com/2023/07/27/rfk-jr-on-tysons-podcast-startling-truth-about-rfks-assassination/
