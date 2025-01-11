RFK JR TALKS WITH IRON MIKE TYSON ☤🥊 ABOUT THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX

Wide Awake Media - RFK Jr: Big Pharma is "making $60 billion a year selling us vaccines, but they're making $500 billion a year selling the remedies for the injuries caused by vaccines".





"This is a really great business plan for these companies. You make people sick and then you sell them the lifetime cure."





Source: https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1877989064596463990





Thumbnail: https://nextnewsnetwork.com/2023/07/27/rfk-jr-on-tysons-podcast-startling-truth-about-rfks-assassination/





Jim Norton goes Van Gogh:





https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/brahimajs-ear.4145644/