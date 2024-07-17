BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News July 17, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
106 views • 9 months ago

July 17, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com


A grief-stricken father holds the body of his dead son - just one of 25 reported victims from the latest Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Central Gaza. Locals say American bombs were used in the strike. On the sidelines of the latest, Russia-led United Nations Security Council meeting, the Hungarian Foreign Minister insists on moving towards a peaceful solution for Ukraine despite Western opposition. Police kill a knife-wielding man near a venue where Donald Trump is attending the Republican convention. That's as debate rages over who is responsible for the security failures that led to the assassination attempt on the former president.

Keywords
russiawarukraineassassinationrt
