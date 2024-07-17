RT News July 17, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
July 17, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
A grief-stricken father holds the body of his dead son - just one of 25 reported victims from the latest Israeli attack on a refugee camp in Central Gaza. Locals say American bombs were used in the strike. On the sidelines of the latest, Russia-led United Nations Security Council meeting, the Hungarian Foreign Minister insists on moving towards a peaceful solution for Ukraine despite Western opposition. Police kill a knife-wielding man near a venue where Donald Trump is attending the Republican convention. That's as debate rages over who is responsible for the security failures that led to the assassination attempt on the former president.