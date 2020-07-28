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COVID-19 and the Scientific Uncertainty Excuse for Bad Science
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17 views • July 28, 2020
This video debunks the scientific uncertainty excuse for bad science where scientists make extremely confident statements, usually without error bars or implying negligible errors or uncertainty, which prove false and then cite the uncertainty of bleeding edge science, often ridiculing critics, as an excuse for their overconfident and wrong statements. There have been many examples of this practice in the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.
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PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
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LBRY (Video): https://lbry.tv/@MathematicalSoftware:5
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