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TRUMP FIRES TRAITOR MARK ESPER; TRAITOR MILLIE IS NEXT [ Trump fires US Defense Secretary Esper, names fifth Pentagon chief in four years ]
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145 views • November 10, 2020
https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/defense-secretary-mark-esper-fired-trump/2020/11/09/9b7cbcbc-a5b9-11ea-8681-7d471bf20207_story.html
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper,
By
Missy Ryan,
Dan Lamothe,
Paul Sonne and
Josh Dawsey
November 10, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. GMT+3
President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper on Monday, ousting his fourth Pentagon chief
“Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” the president said on Twitter, making a sudden but widely anticipated move that underscored his insistence on absolute loyalty from top advisers even as he contests the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
Trump said Christopher Miller, who was recently named director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would immediately become acting defense secretary. “Chris will do a GREAT job!” Trump wrote.
In a letter to Trump on Monday, Esper said he accepted the president’s decision to replace him.
An Army veteran and former weapons lobbyist
Chief among those occurred in June, when Trump demanded that thousands of troops be dispatched on the streets of Washington amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to use active-duty service members against demonstrators, but Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, BALKED LIKE FUCKING PUSSIES
JOIN THE REVOLUTION PATRIOTS
JOIN THE UNITED STATES CONTINENTAL MILITIA, AN UNORGANIZED, DECENTRALIZED, 50-STATE, 3,300 COUNTY OFFENSIVE RESISTANCE FORCE
IT IS TIME FOR A REVOLUTION PATRIOTS
IT IS TIME TO ABOLISH THIS CORRUPT GOVERNMENT
Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper
Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper,
By
Missy Ryan,
Dan Lamothe,
Paul Sonne and
Josh Dawsey
November 10, 2020 at 7:30 a.m. GMT+3
President Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper on Monday, ousting his fourth Pentagon chief
“Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service,” the president said on Twitter, making a sudden but widely anticipated move that underscored his insistence on absolute loyalty from top advisers even as he contests the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
Trump said Christopher Miller, who was recently named director of the National Counterterrorism Center, would immediately become acting defense secretary. “Chris will do a GREAT job!” Trump wrote.
In a letter to Trump on Monday, Esper said he accepted the president’s decision to replace him.
An Army veteran and former weapons lobbyist
Chief among those occurred in June, when Trump demanded that thousands of troops be dispatched on the streets of Washington amid protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to use active-duty service members against demonstrators, but Esper and Gen. Mark A. Milley, BALKED LIKE FUCKING PUSSIES
JOIN THE REVOLUTION PATRIOTS
JOIN THE UNITED STATES CONTINENTAL MILITIA, AN UNORGANIZED, DECENTRALIZED, 50-STATE, 3,300 COUNTY OFFENSIVE RESISTANCE FORCE
IT IS TIME FOR A REVOLUTION PATRIOTS
IT IS TIME TO ABOLISH THIS CORRUPT GOVERNMENT
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