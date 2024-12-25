19) What Happens to Your Metabolism After 30?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover how your metabolism changes after 30 due to muscle loss, hormonal shifts, and lifestyle changes. Learn practical tips to counteract these effects, like strength training, balanced nutrition, and better sleep, to maintain energy and health as you age.
