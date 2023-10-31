Self-Defense in the Face of Terror: Charl van Wyk Shot Back

Christians have a biblical duty to defend the innocent in the face of evil, including responding with force to violent attacks on women and children, explained Charl van Wyk, who defended his South African church congregation from a terror attack, in this interview on Conversations That Matter with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Van Wyk, who wrote the book Shooting Back: The Right and Duty of Self-Defence, tells the story of the St. James massacre, when communist terrorists trained by Islamists came into the church to slaughter worshippers. As terror is back in the headlines, it is important to understand terrorism and the proper response to it, van Wyk explained.

