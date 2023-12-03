Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FRITJOF KOMMENTERAR (2023DEC 03)
channel image
Fritjof Persson
343 Subscribers
4 views
Published a day ago

Estonia:

 - Bergmark/Witte

 - Swebbtv-Censur Fröderberg

 - Avslutningen Palmemordet

Guld - Katatrofen 

Troendet - Experterna

Åsiktsprestatörerna

Tönteriet 

Jabben: Folkmord

Hjälp Elsa Widding: Mynttorget

Keywords
fritjofkommenterar2023dec 03

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket