AUSTRIA: 2M UNVAXXED ON LOCKDOWN, GERMANY: “HOLD MY BEER” WITH 14M UNVAXXED TARGETED FOR LOCKDOWN!!!

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pressfortruth
Germany now plans to join Austria in a lockdown of the unvaccinated with 14 million people now finding themselves in the crosshairs all because they refuse to go along with this global inoculation experiment. Coercion has become the focus for governments as a tactic to force the vaccine onto unwilling participants and if keeping them out of restaurants and events isn’t enough they’re hoping that keeping them locked up in their homes will do the trick. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest Covid-19(84) news that clearly shows we are marching into a big brother surveillance police state with vaccines passports all under the guise of doing it “for your health”
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Sources:
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/status/1460459186202968068
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10208873/Germany-follow-Austrias-lockdown-apartheid-Berlin-considers-rules-14m-unvaccinated-citizens.html
https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/johnson-warns-new-u-k-lockdown-not-ruled-out-as-nhs-struggles-1.1682144
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/manitoba-health-minister-warns-tougher-pandemic-restrictions-1.6248705
https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/11/14/coronavirus-covid-19-updates-toronto-ontario-canada-nov-14.html
Austria Goes FULL DRACONIAN WITH LOCKDOWNS FOR THE UNVAXXED!! & Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Updates!!!
https://pressfortruth.ca/austria-goes-full-draconian-with-lockdowns-for-the-unvaxxed-kyle-rittenhouse-trial-updates/