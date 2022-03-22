© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
210) A real causa do COVID
Follow
1
Share
Report
109 views • March 22, 2022
Créditos à LA QUINTA COLUMNA: https://www.laquintacolumna.net/
Mar 21, 2022 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA DESPIERTA AL PLANETA - PROGRAMA 281: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAQUINTACOLUMNADESPIERTAALPLANETA-PROGRAMA281-:9
Estudo médico espanhol (2006) - Efeitos EMF sobre a saúde sistemática: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/dr-castroviejo_emf_efeito-endocrino-associadas.pdf
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Mar 21, 2022 | LA QUINTA COLUMNA DESPIERTA AL PLANETA - PROGRAMA 281: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumna:8/LAQUINTACOLUMNADESPIERTAALPLANETA-PROGRAMA281-:9
Estudo médico espanhol (2006) - Efeitos EMF sobre a saúde sistemática: https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com/uploads/1/2/3/3/123313372/dr-castroviejo_emf_efeito-endocrino-associadas.pdf
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.