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Mr.Eaze Rocks
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"Mr.Eaze Rocks" is a fist-pumping rock ballad that channels pure party-night adrenaline with screaming guitars, thunderous drums, and an infectious, crowd-chanting chorus that makes you want to crank the volume and scream along every time the hook hits "And Mr.Eaze Rocks!"
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