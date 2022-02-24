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Durham Confirms Brennan’s CIA Notes That Clinton Campaign Sought to Tie Trump to Russia
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100 views • February 24, 2022
Durham Confirms Brennan’s CIA Notes That Clinton Campaign Sought to Tie Trump to Russia

On July 28, 2016 CIA director John Brennan briefed Obama on an “intelligence bombshell,” Information that the corporate media claimed was “drawn from sourcing deep inside the Russian government”. According to media reports describing the briefing, Vladi­mir Putin had approved a campaign to “defeat or at least damage” Hillary Clinton and help elect her opponent, Donald Trump.

The media used quotes from former intelligence officials breathlessly describing Obama “as deeply concerned” noting that Obama wanted as much information as fast as possible.”

In truth, Brennan’s briefing was the exact opposite from what the media has reported for the last five years. What Brennan actually briefed Obama on was information indicating that Hillary Clinton had approved a plan to tie Trump to Russian election interference “as a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server.”

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spyingciabrennanclinton campaigndurham investigationhillarygate
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