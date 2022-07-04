This Is How Democracy Is Abused #shorts

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How angry are you right now over Roe v Wade? In this video, Dr. Oliver “Olly” Dowlen, whose study focuses on sortition and the requirement for state impartiality in transitional and developing democracies, reveals the most common way politicians abuse democracy. Dr. Oliver Dowlen explains that the most common way a democracy is abused is when SOMETHING THAT HASN’T ACTUALLY HAD THE APPROVAL OF THE PEOPLE AND YET WOULD AFFECT THE PEOPLE gets enforced by politicians. 🥀 Do you think the Roe v Wade decision is an example of such abuse? Let us know in the comments.