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Fighters of the Legendary Donbass Battalion "Somali", drove the neo-Nazis out of the City, went to Central Beach at Mariupol. 041622
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352 views • April 16, 2022
The fighters of the legendary Donbass battalion "Somali", together with other units of the NM of the DPR and the RF Armed Forces, finally drove the neo-Nazis out of the city and went to the sea from the northern direction. Right on the central beach of Mariupol.
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