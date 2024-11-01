Nablus mourns Martyr Resistance Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, West Bank, occupied Palestine, 28 Sept 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The people of Nablus are sad and angry at the martyrdom of the great Resistance leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, an important supporter of the Palestinian cause, in word and deed.
FPTV reports from the West Bank, occupied Palestine.
Reporting: Ayoob Saad Saeed Yamak
Filmed: 28/09/2024
