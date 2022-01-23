© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deanna McLeod | How Pfizer Falsified Their Data In-depth, analyst
Follow
0
Share
Report
41 views • January 23, 2022
Deanna McLeod is a Director at Kaleidoscope Strategic, an oncology publications firm dedicated to the advancement of patient care and supporting clinicians in authoring internationally recognized peer-reviewed articles and review papers. Deanna is currently working with the Canadian Covid Care Alliance to evaluate the recently released Pfizer vaccine trial data. Deanna shares this data pointing out the inconsistencies which hide some glaring errors in their results.
On the trial’s design not representing those at imminent risk…
We know that comorbidities were at the heart; they're the key risk factors for disease. In the real world, 95% of the people who died had at least one comorbidity. In the trial only 21% had a coexisting condition. We were supposed to be looking for an intervention that was going to reduce disease, severe disease, specifically death in elderly people with co-morbidities and these people were not well-represented. There were a lot of people who were excluded from this trial [like] people with multiple comorbidities, the immuno-compromised, pregnant women, the frail & elderly. There are just so many groups that were excluded from these trials…they're testing in the wrong population.
On the concept of herd immunity…
Concept of mass vaccination is rooted in herd immunity. Herd immunity is what they noticed in herds and veterinary populations where the healthy ones developed immunity naturally. There were some weaker members of the herd that were unable to mount an appropriate immune response. Because the healthier people in the herd got immunity it protected the disease from spreading to the weaker members of society. Mass vaccination is this idea of if there is a group that we can't treat on their own and they can't mount a response then we can consider giving this agent to the herd in order to prevent transmission.
On natural immunity vs vaccine-related immunity….
We know that natural immunity is durable and long lasting and broad because we've been measuring it for a long time now. We also know that it works cause we're all here, civilization is moving forward. That's historical proof right there. What's interesting about vaccine related immunity is that vaccine immunity is very narrow in this particular trial. The way they're measuring this is they inject you then wait seven days and then start measuring. If you're symptomatic and COVID positive, then you are a case. At the six-month follow-up, what is the efficacy? Interestingly, they actually didn't report efficacy for the adults at six months. What they did was they combined the reporting of the adults with the adolescents at the point of crossover.
On the unsuccessful hunt for a real pandemic….
Death rates have stayed low throughout the third wave and now low throughout the fourth wave…the definition of a pandemic is whenever you have worldwide disease and enormous numbers of deaths, what our Ontario data is telling us right now is that we no longer have a pandemic, that there is no longer a need for emergency use measures because our death rate has been low and stable, through two waves now. We can even see that now they're not linked to hospitalizations, which I think is encouraging.
Download Deanna's presentation: https://strongandfreecanada.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-Dec-20.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://strongandfreecanada.org/iron-will/how-pfizer-falsified-their-data-in-depth-with-deanna-mcleod-analyst/ - The Strong And Free Truthcast - January 21, 2022.
Pfizer's Appendix 1. Explosive List Of Adverse Events Of Special Interest - Just released!
https://www.academia.edu/62695286/PFIZERS-APPENDIX.
Deanna McLeod | How Pfizer Falsified Their Data In-depth, analyst
Deanna McLeod, How Pfizer Falsified Their Data In-depth, The Strong And Free Truthcast, January 21 2022
On the trial’s design not representing those at imminent risk…
We know that comorbidities were at the heart; they're the key risk factors for disease. In the real world, 95% of the people who died had at least one comorbidity. In the trial only 21% had a coexisting condition. We were supposed to be looking for an intervention that was going to reduce disease, severe disease, specifically death in elderly people with co-morbidities and these people were not well-represented. There were a lot of people who were excluded from this trial [like] people with multiple comorbidities, the immuno-compromised, pregnant women, the frail & elderly. There are just so many groups that were excluded from these trials…they're testing in the wrong population.
On the concept of herd immunity…
Concept of mass vaccination is rooted in herd immunity. Herd immunity is what they noticed in herds and veterinary populations where the healthy ones developed immunity naturally. There were some weaker members of the herd that were unable to mount an appropriate immune response. Because the healthier people in the herd got immunity it protected the disease from spreading to the weaker members of society. Mass vaccination is this idea of if there is a group that we can't treat on their own and they can't mount a response then we can consider giving this agent to the herd in order to prevent transmission.
On natural immunity vs vaccine-related immunity….
We know that natural immunity is durable and long lasting and broad because we've been measuring it for a long time now. We also know that it works cause we're all here, civilization is moving forward. That's historical proof right there. What's interesting about vaccine related immunity is that vaccine immunity is very narrow in this particular trial. The way they're measuring this is they inject you then wait seven days and then start measuring. If you're symptomatic and COVID positive, then you are a case. At the six-month follow-up, what is the efficacy? Interestingly, they actually didn't report efficacy for the adults at six months. What they did was they combined the reporting of the adults with the adolescents at the point of crossover.
On the unsuccessful hunt for a real pandemic….
Death rates have stayed low throughout the third wave and now low throughout the fourth wave…the definition of a pandemic is whenever you have worldwide disease and enormous numbers of deaths, what our Ontario data is telling us right now is that we no longer have a pandemic, that there is no longer a need for emergency use measures because our death rate has been low and stable, through two waves now. We can even see that now they're not linked to hospitalizations, which I think is encouraging.
Download Deanna's presentation: https://strongandfreecanada.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-Dec-20.pdf
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://strongandfreecanada.org/iron-will/how-pfizer-falsified-their-data-in-depth-with-deanna-mcleod-analyst/ - The Strong And Free Truthcast - January 21, 2022.
Pfizer's Appendix 1. Explosive List Of Adverse Events Of Special Interest - Just released!
https://www.academia.edu/62695286/PFIZERS-APPENDIX.
Deanna McLeod | How Pfizer Falsified Their Data In-depth, analyst
Deanna McLeod, How Pfizer Falsified Their Data In-depth, The Strong And Free Truthcast, January 21 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.