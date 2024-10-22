BREAKING | Archbishop Viganò endorses Trump, calls Kamala a ‘monster who obeys Satan’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In an open letter addressed to American Catholics, former U.S. nuncio Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò argued that Donald Trump is the 'only possible choice' in the upcoming presidential elections and that his Democrat opponent Kamala Harris 'obeys Satan.'
READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-vigano-endorses-trump-tells-catholics-abstaining-means-allying-oneself-with-the-enemy/?utm_source=banned